Lumentum (LITE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Lumentum has set its Q3 guidance at $0.25-$0.35 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.200-0.350 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.44 million. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $487,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.69.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

