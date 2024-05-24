Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 1.4%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $177.04 and last traded at $177.07. Approximately 3,644,750 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 21,965,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.79.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

