Analysts Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Target Price at $126.83

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on R

Ryder System Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $124.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.38. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $77.60 and a 12-month high of $127.21.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,293.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,408 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of R. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,647,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,233,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,570,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,961,000 after buying an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 756,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,024,000 after buying an additional 170,650 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.