Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $518,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 151,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $2,487,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $380,278.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,707 shares of company stock worth $16,034,814. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:EW traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,341. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

