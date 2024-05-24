Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,376. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.50 and a twelve month high of $344.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.65.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

