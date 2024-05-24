BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Invests $86,000 in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 106.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the period.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE:OPP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $8.83.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.