BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Invests $86,000 in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 106.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,460 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:OPP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,631. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $8.83.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.1003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%.

(Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.