Allstate Corp Invests $201,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $80.20. 455,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,308. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.26. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

