PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $77.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.95 million. On average, analysts expect PLAYSTUDIOS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $320.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.63. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at PLAYSTUDIOS

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PLAYSTUDIOS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.