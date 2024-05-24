Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Lowered to $301.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $321.00 to $301.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.21.

Workday Stock Down 15.1 %

WDAY stock traded down $39.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,590,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Workday has a 52-week low of $192.68 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.88.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

