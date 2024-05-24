Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 12,061 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,061 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,942. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.