Glenn Orval James Dagenais Buys 2,300 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Orval James Dagenais bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.23 per share, with a total value of C$21,229.00.

Total Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TOT traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,230. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.07. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.36 and a 1 year high of C$10.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$365.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of C$213.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.8544061 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TOT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

