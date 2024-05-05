Analysts Set Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) PT at $12.80

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gray Television from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Gray Television by 336.8% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,000,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,578 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in Gray Television by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,730,000 after buying an additional 661,760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gray Television by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,221,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 160,500 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Gray Television by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,826,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after buying an additional 387,055 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Gray Television by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,611,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:GTN opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $629.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.55. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.31 million. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.02%.

Gray Television Company Profile



Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.



