Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.13.

Shares of WMS opened at $164.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.03. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.91.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total transaction of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $645,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

