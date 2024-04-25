Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 159 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOF. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.67. 247,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $90.74. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KOF shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

