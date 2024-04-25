Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.3 %

BTI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.40. 5,628,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,519. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

