Meritage Portfolio Management Has $4.29 Million Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 190.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 118.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,867,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,826,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.27 and a one year high of $52.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

