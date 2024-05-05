ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) vs. Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Critical Contrast

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) and ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fobi AI and ANA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fobi AI $1.51 million 8.10 -$9.44 million ($0.04) -1.39 ANA $14.24 billion 0.47 $1.09 billion $0.42 9.19

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than Fobi AI. Fobi AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fobi AI 0 0 0 0 N/A ANA 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fobi AI and ANA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Fobi AI and ANA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fobi AI -321.37% -277.82% -161.05% ANA 7.66% 16.16% 4.44%

Volatility and Risk

Fobi AI has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANA has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANA beats Fobi AI on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fobi AI

Fobi AI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology and data intelligence company in North America and Europe. It provides software as a service; consulting and development services; and resells, refers, and licenses its products. The company also offers mobile wallet solutions, digital coupons, and customer insights solutions. It serves various industries, including the hospitality and tourism industries. The company was formerly known as Loop Insights Inc. Fobi AI Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc. on domestic and international routes. The Aviation-Related Business segment provides services incidental to air transportation, such as airport handling and maintenance. The Travel Business develops and sells travel products, as well as plans and sells package travel products. The Trading Business imports and exports aviation-related materials, as well as sells through stores and mail-order channels. The company was formerly known as All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ANA Holdings Inc. in April 2013. ANA Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Minato, Japan.

