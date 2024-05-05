Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Target Price at $15.00

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZETA opened at $12.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

