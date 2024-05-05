Financial Analysis: Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) vs. Innovid (NYSE:CTV)

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) and Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Innovid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -150.48% -223.27% -84.22% Innovid -22.81% -8.92% -6.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Duos Technologies Group and Innovid, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67

Risk and Volatility

Innovid has a consensus price target of $2.45, suggesting a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovid is more favorable than Duos Technologies Group.

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovid has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Innovid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $7.47 million 3.01 -$11.24 million ($1.57) -1.96 Innovid $139.88 million 2.35 -$31.91 million ($0.23) -10.09

Duos Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Innovid. Innovid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duos Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Innovid beats Duos Technologies Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, retail, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

