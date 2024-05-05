Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

VNO opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $32.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vornado Realty Trust

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.