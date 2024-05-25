Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Down 5.1%

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 234,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 325,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARIS

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $884.42 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $1,797,300.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARIS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.