United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading 6.6% Higher

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 7,136,657 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 7,643,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Down 5.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

