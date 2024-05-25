Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Down 5.4%

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 196,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 192,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Navigator Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Navigator had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Navigator Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navigator

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,641,000 after buying an additional 644,011 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 673,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,224 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 539,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

