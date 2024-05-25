Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.94

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 1784750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Flex Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,009.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 161,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $4,614,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,903,404 shares in the company, valued at $54,532,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $53,735.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,730 shares in the company, valued at $830,009.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,776 shares of company stock worth $8,876,689 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 290.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,910 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Flex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 279,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $2,399,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its position in Flex by 20.3% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 65,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

