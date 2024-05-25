AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading Up 5.7%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.44. Approximately 561,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 643,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $715.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.74 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $79,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 4,948 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $79,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,780.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $700,553 over the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AMC Networks by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 270.1% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

