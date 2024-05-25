AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 102,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 117,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $542.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlTi Global

In related news, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,772 shares in the company, valued at $967,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,772 shares in the company, valued at $967,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Holdings Ilwaddi acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,913,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,253,314.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 181,417 shares of company stock worth $865,868. 22.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AlTi Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

