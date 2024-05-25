Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Starfox Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 24,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,222,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $457.95. 29,546,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,553,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.07. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $336.67 and a twelve month high of $460.58.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.