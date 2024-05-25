Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.14

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 89968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 26.78 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project consisting of 146 placer claims and 136 lode claims covering an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

