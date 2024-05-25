HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 308 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 232,194.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $678,350,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 341.5% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 159,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,582,000 after acquiring an additional 123,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AutoZone by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $19.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,796.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,230. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,015.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2,826.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.27 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

