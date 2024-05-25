Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.27

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 399341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Everi Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.82 million. Everi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,078.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,143.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $363,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,078.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,022 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Everi by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 12.3% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 4.3% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 48,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Everi by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

