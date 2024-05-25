Orca Exploration Group (CVE:ORC.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Orca Exploration Group Inc (CVE:ORC.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 16142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.90.

Orca Exploration Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.25.

About Orca Exploration Group

Orca Exploration Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. The company principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field that includes two blocks covering an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam.

