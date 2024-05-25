iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.25

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$94.25 and last traded at C$94.21, with a volume of 1182401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$89.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of C$9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$86.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.07.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 10.3022222 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 45.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total transaction of C$119,091.98. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,358,408. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

