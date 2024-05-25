IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 274,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the previous session’s volume of 118,012 shares.The stock last traded at $27.25 and had previously closed at $27.43.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,963,000.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

