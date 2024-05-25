Insider Selling: CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.35, for a total value of C$262,500.00.

CEMATRIX Stock Up 8.1 %

CVE CVX traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.47. 801,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of C$62.91 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. CEMATRIX Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.47.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.55 million during the quarter. CEMATRIX had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEMATRIX Co. will post 0.0229277 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Clarus Securities upgraded CEMATRIX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the sale and onsite production of cellular concrete for various applications in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach fills, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, such as tunnel grouting, annular pipe grout, and pipe abandonment, as well as flowable fills applications.

