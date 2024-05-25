Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.00

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.03, with a volume of 101557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

CMTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.78.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -161.29%.

In other news, Director Vincent Tese purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

