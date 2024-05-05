Fabrinet (FN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q3 guidance at $2.08-2.15 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 2.080-2.150 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fabrinet Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $179.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Earnings History for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

