Fabrinet (FN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Fabrinet to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Fabrinet has set its Q3 guidance at $2.08-2.15 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 2.080-2.150 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, analysts expect Fabrinet to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $179.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.04. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.13.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.57.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

