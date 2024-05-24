Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $12.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Shares of LOW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.10. 653,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,428,977. The firm has a market cap of $124.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.66. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

