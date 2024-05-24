Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.65. 2,753,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,389,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

