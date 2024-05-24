Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 600,000 Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.31% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 19,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 44.87% and a negative return on equity of 68.29%.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

