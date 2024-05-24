Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,892 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,892 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 718,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,499 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 177,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 452,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

