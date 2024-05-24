Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Malibu Boats worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,476,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 1.6 %

MBUU stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. 76,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,924. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

