ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ASML by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of ASML by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ASML stock traded up $21.76 on Friday, hitting $956.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $936.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $845.59. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

