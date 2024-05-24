Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 193 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,416 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,648 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,737 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,153. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,785. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $129.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.