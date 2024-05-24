Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after acquiring an additional 352,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $108.69. The stock had a trading volume of 966,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,043,616. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

