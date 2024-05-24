US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $60,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.33. The stock had a trading volume of 143,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,082. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $82.11.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

