Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 300.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock remained flat at $336.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.46. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $367.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.78.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

