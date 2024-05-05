MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MoneyLion

Insider Buying and Selling at MoneyLion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $680,460.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 796,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,006,268.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 149,111 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth $50,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in MoneyLion by 13.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Trading Up 3.0 %

MoneyLion stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.55 million, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.68. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $112.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MoneyLion will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.