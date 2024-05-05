Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $3,265,899.93 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 91,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $3,265,899.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,232,749 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,191.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, John Bicket sold 57,770 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $1,934,139.60.

On Tuesday, February 27th, John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $2,720,459.42.

On Tuesday, February 6th, John Bicket sold 79,236 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $2,490,387.48.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $38.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.75 and a beta of 1.58. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $40.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 33.6% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Samsara by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 66,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Samsara by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

