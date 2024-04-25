SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.25

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 19840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SILV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.32.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 47.62%. The company had revenue of $61.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SilverCrest Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $6,799,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Featured Articles

