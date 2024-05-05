General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,814 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 239,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 17.0% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $288.14. 974,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,434. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $296.50. The company has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

